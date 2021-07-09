Dua Lipa hints at new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke

Dua Lipa has hinted that she’s set to release a new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke next week.

The Brooklyn drill star – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.

A second posthumous album from the rapper is set to be released next week (July 16), and Dua Lipa has now teased a release with the late star involving her 2018 hit ‘One Kiss’ for the same day. It’s not been confirmed whether the release ties in with the new Pop Smoke album.

In a new video on Instagram, Lipa shared a video of Pop Smoke dancing to ‘One Kiss’ while travelling in a car. “YOU CAN’T SAY POP WITHOUT SMOKE,” she captioned the video, pointing fans to a July 16 release.

See the video below:

Earlier this week (July 4), the ‘Outro’ track for Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album was released which features the late rapper sharing advice for fans.

“That’s why we try to tell the young n****s like, stay focused, you understand?” he says on the track. “You know what I’m saying, keep you mind straight on the prize. Don’t let nothing get in between.”

Towards the end of the 30-second track, he adds: “You tell them n****s ‘Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon’.” The latter words formed the title of Smoke’s first posthumous album, which was released last July.

Last month, Migos‘ Quavo told NME he had worked with Pop Smoke before his death and was planning to release the tracks they had collaborated on.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, is set to make her acting debut in new spy thriller Argylle.

Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and John Cena will also appear in the film, which is being pitched as the start of a new franchise. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.