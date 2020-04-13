Dua Lipa hints that she could start her next album in self-isolation

Dua Lipa has revealed that she is expecting to start her next album whilst in self-isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Speaking to Will Manning on the Official Big Top 40 yesterday (April 12), Lipa revealed that because of the ongoing disruption to tour schedules, she has already started to think about her next album.

Lipa said; “I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement

“Just because I’ll probably have a bit of time to go to the studio at some point.”

However, as her latest album, Future Nostalgia was only released recently, the musician joked, “[though] at the moment I’m not really thinking about the third album.”

You can listen to the interview below:

We could be getting @DUALIPA's third album sooner than expected… 👀 pic.twitter.com/oplm2qoOgs — The Official Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) April 12, 2020

Lipa recently opened up about her decision to push forward the release of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia.’ The singer’s latest studio effort arrived on March 27 after it leaked online some two weeks before it was originally set for release on April 4. Advertisement But despite previously describing the situation as a “pain in the arse”, the singer says that the early release allows fans to enjoy “happiness” amid the darkness of the coronavirus outbreak. “I made this album to get away from any pressures and anxieties and opinions from the outside world,” she told the BBC. “Yes, it was made to be listened out in the clubs and at festivals — but at the same time, I wanted to give people some happiness during this time, where they don’t have to think about what’s going on and just shut off and dance. Maybe it had to just come out now, rather than later.”

In a five-star review, NME described ‘Future Nostalgia’ as “powerful pop perfection from a star unafraid to speak her mind.”

“When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released,” our review stated.

“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.