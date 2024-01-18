Dua Lipa hits back at jokes about her constantly being on holiday

Dua Lipa has addressed the jokes made about her constantly being on holiday.

Dubbed as the “vacanza queen” on social media following her frequent posts of her on vacation in places like Cannes and Ibiza, the ‘Levitating’ singer has addressed fan comments about her constantly taking time for travel and leisure.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a new interview, Lipa spoke about her frequent holidays. “I think people are quick to forget I was on tour up until the end of December. I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster,” she said.

Advertisement

She continued: “Of course, I was going to fucking holiday and chill [during] the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off. As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my shit done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lip said that some bands’ from the Britpop era, including Blur and Oasis, past behaviour was “obnoxious”.

In the profile, journalist Brittany Spanos wrote how some of the ‘Levitating’ singer’s inspirations for the album include Britpop legends like Oasis and Blur, as well as ’90s rock and electronic acts like Moby and Gorillaz.

Spanos went on to mention that some of those Brit-pop acts, including Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn in particular, haven’t been the nicest to female pop acts. “I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually,” Lipa told the publication.

She continued: “Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.”

Advertisement

In other news, Lipa recently shared that her upcoming “psychedelic-pop-infused” album was inspired by the likes of Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

“This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life,” Lipa told Rolling Stone.

The pop singer also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged for world leaders to “take a stand”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about her upcoming new album, Lipa reaffirmed her stance on the conflict, saying: “My existence is kind of political, the fact that I lived in London because my parents left from the war,” she said. “I feel for people who have to leave their home. From my experience of being in Kosovo and understanding what war does, no one really wants to leave their home. They do it for protection, to save their family, to look after the people around them, that kind of thing, for a better life. So I feel close to it.”

Lipa added: “My feelings on displaced people [are] very real and raw, and it is a difficult subject to speak about because it’s so divisive.”

She is also is on the 2024 Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song for ‘Dance The Night’ in Barbie. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have also made the shortlist.

She is also set to perform at the 2024 Grammys alongside Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.