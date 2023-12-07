Dua Lipa invites fans to community chat via text message service

Dua Lipa has invited fans to “text me”, with people who do so being invited into a community chat conversation.

A Facebook post by the singer on Wednesday (December 6) invited members of the public to text the number +1 (917) 810-3415. Many of those who do so have found that they are then invited into a communal chat with other fans of the pop musician.

It is the latest signal that Lipa is preparing to release her third studio album, which is yet to be officially announced.

Lipa has, however, released the first taste of the album last month in the form of the single ‘Houdini’. Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker served as a co-writer and co-producer on the track.

This week, ‘Houdini’ was included on NME’s list of the 50 Best Songs of 2023.

A “clubby” six-minute extended version of the song was also released at the start of December. Lipa said: “When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record.”

“The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level. We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait! Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

Lipa also explained that the rest of her new album is “quite different” to ‘Houdini’. She added that the tracks featured on the ‘Future Nostalgia’ follow-up “do have a very psychedelic throughline overall”, however.

Lipa continued: “‘Houdini’ has so much electronic variety, but at the same time it has a lot of interesting instrumentation and feels very organic as well. That’s something I really wanted to convey on the album.”

Meanwhile, Lipa was recently reported to be one of the headliners at Glastonbury 2024 alongside Madonna and Coldplay. Emily Eavis, the festival’s co-organiser, subsequently said: “The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.”

Lipa also recently acquired the publishing rights to her music, which is something she later said she had “always wanted” to do.