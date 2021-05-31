Dua Lipa is “already thinking” about third album, says label boss

Dua Lipa is “already thinking” about her third album, according to the boss of her record label.

The singer released the hugely successful ‘Future Nostalgia’ in early 2020, and said the following month that she’d be thinking about album three “sooner rather than later”.

In a new interview Variety, Joe Kentish, the new president of Warner Records UK, reflected on the success of ‘Future Nostalgia’ and confirmed that ideas are already being shared regarding what’s next.

“It’s The Terminator of albums, it just cannot be stopped!” he said of the 2020 album. “Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform. And her work ethic is legendary. We use her as an example to other artists at the label and I know her management company, Tap Music, do the same.”

Revealing that Lipa is “already thinking” about her next album, Kentish also promised that the record would be “something completely different and at scale.”

He said: “She was talking about album No.3 when we barely had No.2 done!. You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows.

“She’s taking time to fully realise the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”

Since the March 2020 release of ‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa has shared a full remix album courtesy of The Blessed Madonna. She’s also shared a new track called ‘Fever’ with Belgian singer Angéle, recruited DaBaby for a ‘Levitating’ remix, teamed up with Miley Cyrus on ‘Prisoner’ and shared a ‘moonlight edition’ of ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Reviewing ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, which features the likes of Missy Elliott, Madonna and Yaeji, NME wrote: “It’s an exciting and eclectic adaptation. It was a savvy decision to recruit The Blessed Madonna: the result is a collection exciting, genre-splicing remixes that you could genuinely imagine hearing in the club.

“It may not have been the album celebration Lipa was planning, but ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ feels like a party all the same.”

In a new interview with NME on the red carpet at the 2021 BRIT Awards, Dua said she is “working on some bits [of new music], so possibly there will be something soon”. Watch that interview in full above.