Dua Lipa is being sued for sharing a paparazzi photo of herself

Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit after she shared a paparazzi photo of herself.

Integral Images filed an eight-page lawsuit against the pop star on Tuesday (July 6), claiming copyright infringement because she did so “without permission or authorisation”.

As Billboard reports, the company writes that Lipa shared one of their photos, in which the singer is leaving an airport wearing a large hat, without permission and that it will seek $150,000 (£108,000) in damages.

The image in question was shared on Lipa’s Instagram account in February 2019. Integral Images has argued that the singer uses her platform on the social media page as a marketing tool.

“The account is monetised in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase Defendant’s content, Defendant profits from these activities,” reads part of the filing.

The damages it seeks are to cover litigation costs and attorney fees as well as an order preventing the singer from committing future acts of copyright infringement, as is alleged.

NME has contacted Dua Lipa’s representatives for comment.

In other news, the pop star is to make her acting debut in Mathew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle.

Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara and John Cena will also appear in the film, which is being pitched as the start of a new franchise. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.