Dua Lipa launches “arts and culture newsletter” Service95 with podcast series to follow

Dua Lipa has today launched her “global style, arts and culture newsletter” called Service95.

The free platform was announced last November and will be released weekly to subscribers – you can sign up here. Talking about the venture, Lipa said: “I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.”

“The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow,” she added.

Issue One of Service95 features “a need to know on Amapiano, the new wave of South African House music, Sinead Burke’s clarion call for diversity and accessibility, Hong Kong’s all female roller derby crew, an under the radar Parisian homeware haunt and Dua’s personal London restaurant recommendations.”

It also opens with Lipa admitting that she’s currently rehearsing six hours a day for her upcoming ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, which kicks off next week in Miami before heading to the UK and Europe in April.

Elsewhere in the first issue of Service95, Lipa reveals her plans to launch a podcast. “Soon, you’ll also be able to listen to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, my accompanying podcast where I interview some of the world’s most fascinating, inspiring and influential names across music, literature, entertainment, fashion, activism, politics.”

Speaking to NME about the impact of coronavirus in 2020, Lipa said: “We’re learning a lot about empathy and that patience is important. It’s about learning to not take things for granted, and to make the moments you have with your family and friends really count; making sure you have meaningful conversations and that everything you do has purpose.

“You wanna make sure what you say is good and that you spread kindness and empathise with people’s different situations.”