Dua Lipa lets fans listen to ‘Houdini’ on her phone in London street

Dua Lipa has surprised her fans by letting them listen to her forthcoming track ‘Houdini’ from her phone in the streets of London.

A photo shared to X/Twitter showed the singer standing in front of the BBC building joined by a small crew who held a mirrorball and a banner that read “Congratulations, you are the first person to hear Dua Lipa’s brand new song.” Other crew members stood and waved flags that were coloured purple, green and blue.

She is seen holding a phone up while a fan is wearing headphones, appearing to be listening to her latest track ‘Houdini’.

Advertisement

The ‘Dance The Night’ singer’s new single is set to arrive this Thursday (November 9), which she’ll celebrate by holding three special “surprise launch events” across the globe later this month.

Wasn’t expecting to see Dua Lipa when I popped out of the office for a coffee… pic.twitter.com/sNt23EhcvP — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) November 7, 2023

It was recently revealed that Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker is a producer on the track. As revealed in the credits of a teaser snippet shared to Lipa’s YouTube channel, the Tame Impala multi-instrumentalist played an important role in the production of the new track. Along with serving as producer and composer, he also lends instrumentals on bass guitar as well as backing vocals.

Lipa first began hinting at the imminent release of new music with a pair of teasers last month, which came after fans speculated a new era could on the way after she wiped her Instagram profile.

Lipa said of her new album this year: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson also revealed that he has heard some of the new album, describing it as “incredible”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this month Lipa acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.