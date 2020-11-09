Dua Lipa looks set to release ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-sides next year

Dua Lipa has signalled that she intends to release the ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-sides next year.

The singer released her second album back in March nearly three years on from her self-titled debut LP, which arrived in June 2017.

Speaking to her fans on YouTube on Friday (November 6) to accompany the release of the video for her recent Angèle collaboration ‘Fever’, Lipa appeared to confirm that the ‘Future Nostalgia’ chapter of her career will continue into 2021.

As Pop Crave notes (see below), Lipa appeared to announce that a ‘Future Nostalgia’ b-sides release or set of releases will arrive next year, with the singer writing: “B sideeeee next yeaar.”

‘Future Nostalgia” B-Sides is coming in 2021, @DuaLipa confirmed in YouTube fan chat today. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/Opsy1PbUk5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2020

‘Fever’ follows on from Lipa’s recent new version of the ‘Future Nostalgia’ track ‘Levitating’, featuring DaBaby.

A collaboration between the singer and Miley Cyrus is reportedly also on the way, with Cyrus promising that it will drop “pretty soon”.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena 100, Cyrus said that the team-up is “perfectly a blend of the both of us” and added “I’m super proud of it.”

Back in August a remix album, ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, was released by Lipa and the DJ The Blessed Madonna.