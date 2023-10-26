Dua Lipa, Michael Stipe, Killer Mike and more sign open letter calling on Joe Biden for Gaza ceasefire

Famous faces including Dua Lipa, Michael Stipe and Cate Blanchett have signed an open letter, urging President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter calls for “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages,” as well as a safe route to be established into Palestine to deliver humanitarian aid. So far, it has been signed by dozens of high-profile names from across the entertainment world.

Many of those supporting the ceasefire are musicians, such as pop star Lipa, R.E.M’s Michael Stipe, Killer Mike and Caroline Polachek. Others from the music industry include Macklemore, Kaytranada, Devonté Hynes, Vic Mensa, Tommy Genesis, Miguel, Aminé, and A$AP Nast.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” the letter reads (via Pitchfork).

“More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

It continues: “We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others.

“Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”

Others signing the open letter include big names from across the film and television industry, such as Cate Blanchett, Jeremy Strong and Joaquin Phoenix.

David Cross, John Cusack, Riz Ahmed, Lena Waithe, and Boots Riley have pledged their support for the push for a ceasefire amid the Palestine/Israel conflict.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, thousands have died from both sides of the conflict. According to a recent report by Al Jazeera, figures show that around 7,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza –with around 2,900 of whom reported as being children. A report from the Wall Street Journal also confirmed that over 1,400 Israeli people were killed in the Hamas attack.

Yesterday (October 25), it was reported by the Financial Times that Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was “preparing a ground invasion” of the Gaza Strip. He made the comments in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening but gave no timeline for when any ground operation would occur.

In other news regarding the conflict, earlier this month Steve Coogan defended his decision to sign an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict, while also condemning the “horrific” Hamas attacks.

This came after he was among over over 2,000 names from the arts world who signed the letter, including Tilda Swinton, Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja and Miriam Margoyles.

Similarly, Madonna addressed the situation on stage at The O2, expressing her exasperation at how human beings are capable of “being so cruel to one another”, while Tom Morello called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are”.

Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent, shared a graphic to her Instagram Story last week, which read: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas”, and Riz Ahmed, meanwhile, wrote a lengthy post condemning the “horrific and wrong” conflict.

The Comet Is Coming also announced that they will no longer be playing their last-ever live show in support of Palestine, and Caroline Polachek released a line of limited-edition merch to raise money for Palestinian refugees.

Earlier this month, before the open letter calling for a ceasefire, it was reported that Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis were among 700 Hollywood figures who signed an open letter voicing their support for Israel.

Figures including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, and Mayim Bialik also added their names to the “first of its kind” letter, condemning the actions of Hamas as acts of terrorism.