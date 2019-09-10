Dua Lipa on her disco-inspired new album: “It’s just a party”

New tunes are on the way

Dua Lipa has shed more light on the sound of her upcoming second album, revealing that she explored “disco” influences for the project.

The ‘New Rules’ pop star released her acclaimed self-titled debut in 2017. In a four-star review, NME hailed the “magic ingredient” of the singer’s vocals, describing her as “a legitimate pop sensation”.

Lipa has now elaborated on what to expect from its follow-up, having recently discussed a “more mature” sound for LP 2. Speaking to The Face, the star said that she’s taken more of a risk this time around, while working on “fifty or six­ty” tracks in total.

The interviewer, who was played short snippets of the upcoming material, described the new songs as “dis­co-heavy”. “I feel like you could dance through the whole record,” said Lipa, explaining that the album has “lots of nos­tal­gic ele­ments to it” and is “just a party”.

Speaking of the departure for her sound, she said: “It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn’t risky with the next record. ​I don’t think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new.”

This update comes after Lipa revealed that she had spent time in the studio with disco icon Nile Rodgers. The singer at the time told fans that her new album would contain “a lot more live instrumentation” compared to her “predominately electronic” debut effort.

