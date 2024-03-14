Dua Lipa on her favourite thing about Glastonbury

With Dua Lipa confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2024, revisit her telling us about her favourite thing about the festival and Glasto memories.

The pop star is due to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the legendary Worthy Farm event this June alongside Coldplay and SZA, as announced this morning (March 14).

Lipa’s set will follow the release of her “psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop”-inspired third studio album, ‘Radical Optimism’, out May 3.

The singer spoke to NME at Glasto 2017 after her set on the John Peel Stage (now Woodsies), where she had also performed the previous year. When asked to reveal her favourite thing about the festival, Lipa responded: “It’s a world in its own.”

She continued: “There’s so much going on – it’s just a little bit of everything. I love the Healing Fields, and you feel like you’re in with the fairies for just a quick little moment.

“I’ve just had good moments in Glastonbury in general. It’s just my favourite, favourite place… this make-believe place, yeah. Even if I’m not performing, you’ll find me running around.”

Lipa pulled one of the biggest crowds of the weekend with her Glasto 2017 performance, which came just three weeks after the release of her self-titled debut album. Reflecting on the milestone gig, she told NME afterwards: “It was amazing – a highlight of my career so far.”

The singer added: “[It was] honestly my favourite performance. I had just such a blast, and I felt so free on stage. Yeah… it was really, really special. I had the best time.”

Lipa went on to explain that she felt “really nervous” and “really terrified” ahead of the set. “It was just insane – the crowd were amazing,” she told NME.

Elsewhere in the conversation, she said: “It’s always really interesting to watch headliners at Glastonbury, and see what they bring. It’s always so exciting.” You can revisit the full video interview above.

A waxwork of Lipa at Madame Tussauds in London later donned the same outfit she had worn for her Glasto 2017 show.

In 2020, Lipa was booked to headline the Other Stage at that year’s Glastonbury in support of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’. The festival was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

Writing on Instagram today, Lipa said: “FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!! I have dreamt of this moment all my life.

“Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!! Thank you @emily_eavis ~ GLASTO 4EVER 🌊.”

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the first line-up announcement online. You can see the official poster above.

Last November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will be held next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

Dua Lipa has already shared two singles from ‘Radical Optimism’ in the form of ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season’.

She worked with a team of collaborators throughout the making of the record, including Caroline Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry), Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs) and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.