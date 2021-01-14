Dua Lipa on strip club backlash: “If you’re a feminist, you have to support women in all fields of work”

Dua Lipa has responded to the backlash she faced last year for being filmed at a strip club after the Grammys.

The star and other artists who were present at the Los Angeles venue, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X, were criticised for “exploiting women” and being “anti-feminist”.

After footage of Lipa throwing money over women and putting notes in dancers’ underwear was posted online, the hashtag #dualipaisoverparty trended on Twitter.

In a new interview, Lipa has commented on the online furore around the after-party. “I just feel like, if you’re a feminist, you have to also support women in all fields of work,” she told Rolling Stone.

“We have to support sex workers, we have to believe that that [work] is their choice and their right. It seems quite hypocritical, I think, people picking and choosing as to how they want to support women and when it suits them. That’s another form of misogyny, which really derives from the male gaze.”

Earlier this month, Lipa shared how her experience of running her own social media channels gave her anxiety, forcing her to hand control over to her management team.

“I would get anxiety,” she said. “And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently featured on a remix of Kylie Minogue’s song ‘Real Groove’.

The reworked track originally appeared in Lipa’s Studio 2054 livestream concert and features added instrumentation and a slightly more upbeat tempo, as well as vocals from the London singer.