Dua Lipa on why social media is a “breeding ground for hate”

"I dive in and I almost go looking for things that I don’t want to see".

Dua Lipa has described social media as a “breeding ground for hate” and admitted that she often searches for negative comments on her “vulnerable” days.

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer is an avid user of Instagram and constantly uses the site to provide updates for fans as the release of her second album grows ever closer.

However, she admits that the platform is often used by trolls to spread negative comments that have previously affected her .

“Some days I don’t read into the comments, some days maybe I feel a little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things that I don’t want to see,” she admitted.

“I think it’s definitely human nature, I’m not going to hide that. I’m definitely not going to hide that because I want people to hear that we’re all human and we all go through the same thing.”

Now, Lipa explains that she takes social media in “bite sizes” in order to deal with her anxiety.

“Social media can be such an amazing tool, and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it’s almost like a breeding ground for hate and anxiety,” she said.

“People feel like they can say things because they’re hiding behind a computer screen, and I think, for me, it’s important to use social media like bite sizes.”

Lipa’s candid comments come as she prepares to release her second album – which was previewed last week with the first single ‘Don’t Start Now’.

“It’s very disco-orientated. I guess I got a lot of inspiration from ‘Electricity’ and ‘One Kiss’; it felt like the natural progression,” she has said of her latest album.

“The album is really nostalgic with new sounds.”

Last weekend, she gave ‘Don’t Matter Now’ a live airing at MTV’s European Music Awards in Seville.