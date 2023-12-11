Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon lead stacked Mad Cool 2024 line-up

Mad Cool have announced the first run of artists set to perform at the 2024 instalment, with Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon leading the line-up.

Next year’s edition of the long-running festival will run between July 10 and 13, and see the event return to the Villaverde site in Madrid.

Taking place across four days next summer, the opening Wednesday of the event will see pop icon and Grammy winner Dua Lipa headline. The announcement comes following the recent release of her new track ‘Houdini’, which is the lead single from her upcoming third studio album, and the event will mark her second time playing at the festival.

Other artists set to play on this first day include rock icons The Smashing Pumpkins and Garbage, as well as huge names such as Janelle Monáe, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Odell and more.

The following day (Thursday, July 11), will see grunge icons Pearl Jam take to the stage as headliners – six years since they last appeared at the Madrid festival. They will be joined on that day by Greta Van Fleet, Keane, Michael Kiwanuka, Larkin Poe and others.

Pop-punk veterans Sum 41 will headline the penultimate day, alongside Jessie Ware and Tom Morello, the latter being famous for his role as a guitarist for Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave.

Finally, the last night of the 2024 edition of Mad Cool will see Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne headline, and further performances from Arlo Parks, Ashnikko, The Gaslight Anthem and Genesis Owusu. More artists are expected to be announced shortly and you can check out the current line-up in the poster below.

As well as announcing the first names set to appear at next year’s instalment, the organisers at Mad Cool have also announced ways that it will be making improvements across the site to improve the overall attendee experience.

This includes a reduction in the number of stages, going from eight to six, as well as a general reduction in public capacity. These look to improve flows within the festival and reduce schedule conflicts and artist overlaps.

Additionally, Mad Cool will enhance general festival services, with measures such as increasing drinking water stations, the number and distribution of toilets, bar lengths, and bracelet recharge points, as well as creating new relaxation and rest areas, along with more shaded spaces.

Moreover, larger screens will be incorporated to make the experience more immersive, and the dining area will be expanded to ensure a more comfortable gastronomic experience at the festival.

The general sale for tickets will kick off on December 15 at 11am GTM / 12pm CET and will be available here. Pre-sale options are also on offer for Mad Cool members and will be on offer tomorrow (December 12) via the same link.

The 2023 edition of the festival saw performances from Robbie Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Nova Twins, Queens Of The Stone Age, The 1975 and more. Check out NME’s roundup of this year’s festival here.