Watch Dua Lipa prank shoppers by speaking only in her lyrics

Dua Lipa has surprised her fans after going undercover at a Los Angeles supermarket and speaking only the lyrics to her songs.

The prank, which featured on The Ellen Show, kicked off as she approached one shopper at World Market with the lyrics to her recent single ‘Don’t Start Now’.

“I did a full 180, it was crazy,” Lipa said, prompting the woman to respond: “You did?”

As Lipa’s conversation becomes increasingly bizarre, with lines like “Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe. But look at where I ended up”, the shoppers respond with comments like: “Well good for you girl, I love it.”

Disguised in a long brown wig, the stunt proved less successful as she used the lyrics to ‘One Kiss’ – her 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris.

“Something in you lit up heaven in me,” she says to a pair of older women, prompting one to respond: “Okay. Thanks for sharing.”

The playful stunt comes as the singer gears up to release her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ later this year.

She will also head out on her ‘Future Nostalgia’ 2020 arena tour of the UK and Ireland in May. The tour kicks off at London’s O2 Arena with two shows on May 26 and 27.

In April, Lipa also revealed that she is working with Chic legend Nile Rodgers on the new record.