Dua Lipa reportedly parts ways with management company

Dua Lipa has reportedly parted ways with management company, Ben Mawson and Ed Millet’s TaP Management.

According to Variety, a source close to the pop star has confirmed the split. However, contrary to other reports, she’s not currently taking meetings with other management companies.

The news was first reported late Thursday night (February 17) by Hits Daily Double.

TaP was founded by co-CEOs Millett and Mawson, the latter of whom has served as Lipa’s manager. TaP’s management roster includes Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Noah Cyrus, among others, and also includes a record label venture with the Universal Music Group and a publishing venture with UMPG.

NME has reached out to representatives of Lipa for comment.

The timing of the move if surprising considering Lipa is only a few days into her ‘Future Nostalgia’ arena tour, which comes after a nearly two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lipa recently confirmed that she’s hard at work on her forthcoming third album, teasing that fans will be in for a surprise when they hear the pop singer’s new material.

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing,” she told The Wall Street Journal last month. Though she conceded that LP3 was “still in baby form” and that she was “in no rush” to unveil the material, Lipa asserted that the record was “starting to take shape”, and she has “a lot of it recorded”.

She continued: “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia’.”

Meanwhile, Lipa has launched a “global style, arts and culture newsletter” called Service95.

The free platform was announced last November and will be released weekly to subscribers – you can sign up here. Talking about the venture, Lipa said: “I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.”

“The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow,” she added.