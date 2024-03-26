Dua Lipa reportedly wants to use Glastonbury 2024 footage for upcoming movie

Dua Lipa is planning to use footage from Glastonbury 2024 for a new film, according to reports.

The pop star is due to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage this summer alongside Coldplay and SZA, marking her first time topping the bill at Worthy Farm. She previously performed at the festival in 2016 and 2017.

Lipa’s milestone set at Glasto in June will follow the release of her “psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop”-inspired third studio album ‘Radical Optimism’, out May 3.

As the Mail Online reports, the singer will use backstage and behind-the-scenes footage from this year’s Glastonbury to include in a documentary-style movie.

A source told the outlet: “[Lipa] wants to get the Glastonbury experience across to fans all over the world, as many will never get the chance to attend.

“The plan is to use some of the footage to accompany her new single release. We don’t think anyone has actually used footage from Glastonbury with their own single release before.”

They went on to say that there would be “loads of extra footage” captured at the festival, with the “scope to release a Dua Lipa Glastonbury movie” at some point.

In 2020, Lipa was booked to headline the Other Stage at that year’s Glastonbury in support of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’. The festival was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

Upon being announced as a headliner earlier this month, Lipa said: “FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!! I have dreamt of this moment all my life.

“Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!! Thank you @emily_eavis ~ GLASTO 4EVER 🌊.”

To mark the news, NME revisited an interview with Lipa at Glasto 2017 where she pulled one of the biggest crowds of the weekend shortly after the release of her self-titled debut album.

The conversation saw the star tell us about her favourite (and least favourite) thing about Glastonbury, as well as share some of her memories of the event. Check out the video above.

Lipa has already shared two singles from ‘Radical Optimism’: ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season’.

She worked with a team of collaborators throughout the making of the record, including Caroline Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry), Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs) and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Yesterday (March 25), Lipa announced a one-off concert at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London for this autumn. She has also confirmed a run of European shows for this summer.