Dua Lipa reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour for 2021 – get full details here

Dua Lipa has confirmed details of her rescheduled UK and European tour, after coronavirus forced her to shelve the shows.
The ‘Physical’ singer was set to hit the road in May 2020, in support of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, but the dates will now take place in January 2021 instead.
Posting on Twitter to announce details of the new shows, Lipa also confirmed that tour supports Lolo Zouai and Black Betty will join her for the rescheduled dates.
Check out the new dates in full below.
JANUARY 2021
03 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
04 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
06 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
08 – 3Arena, Dublin
09 – 3Arena, Dublin
12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
13 – Arena, Birmingham
15 – O2 Arena, London
16 – O2 Arena, London
19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardfiff
21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
22 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
25 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
26 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
27 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne
FEBRUARY 2020
03 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
04 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
08 – Accorhotels Arena, Paris
10 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan
14 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona
16 – Wizink Centre, Madrid
This comes after Lipa moved forward the release of her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ to this Friday (March 27).
The project was initially scheduled to come out on April 3, but the singer revealed news of the early release during an emotional Instagram Live session yesterday (March 23).
Speaking through tears, she suggested that the global chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic played a part in the change.
In a five-star review of ‘Future Nostalgia‘, NME wrote: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon its release. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”