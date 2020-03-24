Dua Lipa reschedules ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour for 2021 – get full details here

Dua Lipa has confirmed details of her rescheduled UK and European tour, after coronavirus forced her to shelve the shows.

The ‘Physical’ singer was set to hit the road in May 2020, in support of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, but the dates will now take place in January 2021 instead.

Posting on Twitter to announce details of the new shows, Lipa also confirmed that tour supports Lolo Zouai and Black Betty will join her for the rescheduled dates.

Check out the new dates in full below.

JANUARY 2021

03 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

04 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

06 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

08 – 3Arena, Dublin

09 – 3Arena, Dublin

12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

13 – Arena, Birmingham

15 – O2 Arena, London

16 – O2 Arena, London

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardfiff

21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

22 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

25 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

26 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

27 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

FEBRUARY 2020

03 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

04 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

08 – Accorhotels Arena, Paris

10 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan

14 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona

16 – Wizink Centre, Madrid

This comes after Lipa moved forward the release of her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ to this Friday (March 27).

The project was initially scheduled to come out on April 3, but the singer revealed news of the early release during an emotional Instagram Live session yesterday (March 23).

Speaking through tears, she suggested that the global chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic played a part in the change.

In a five-star review of ‘Future Nostalgia‘, NME wrote: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon its release. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”