Dua Lipa has rescheduled her UK and European tour dates behind second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ – see the new list of gigs below.

The singer was originally set to hit the road in May 2020, before the dates were pushed back to January 2021 as the coronavirus hit last spring.

Last October, the dates were rescheduled once again to September and October this year, but with restrictions continuing in the UK, the shows will now take place in spring of 2022, with new dates in Europe now also announced.

“I’m utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my UK and European tour this September and October,” Dua wrote on Twitter announcing the new dates.

“Please hold onto your tickets, as they remain valid for the rescheduled dates. I can’t wait to be back on stage and reunited with you all and have also added even more dates, which go on sale this week. Love, Dua.”

See the rescheduled tour dates, which begin in mid-April 2022 at the AO Arena in Manchester, below.

APRIL 2022

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – Dublin, 3Arena

21 – Dublin, 3Arena

23 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

24 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

26 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

MAY 2022

2 – London, The O2

3 – London, The O2

6 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

7 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis (new date)

9 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

10 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

12 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

17 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

18 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (new date)

20 – Zurich, Hallenstadion (new date)

22 – Munich, Olympiahalle (new date)

23 – Vienna, Stadhalle (new date)

25 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

26 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum (new date)

28 – Bologna, Unipol Arena (new date)

30 – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier (new date)

JUNE 2022

1 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

3 – Madrid, Wizink Center

5 – Braga, Altice Forum (new date)

6 – Lisbon, Altice Arena (new date)

Dua Lipa released her acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ in March 2020, while an accompanying remix album with The Blessed Madonna followed in August.

Since then, the singer was revealed as the most-played UK artist of last year. The music licensing company PPL have revealed their ‘Most Played Charts’ for 2020 this morning, with Lipa ranking first in their list of the most-played artists in the UK.