Dua Lipa reschedules UK and European tour for second time

Dua Lipa has rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour for the second time due to coronavirus.

The singer initially postponed the tour until January 2021, but has now announced that the shows will not go ahead until September next year. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.

“It’s with a heavy heart I will be postponing my upcoming European tour to September and October 2021,” Lipa wrote on Twitter.

“We have continued to monitor this unprecedented and changing situation, and it has become clear that it is not possible to go ahead with the tour in January and February.”

You can check out all the new dates below.

Fri September 10 2021 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Sat September 11 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon September 13 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Wed September 15 2021 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Thu September 16 2021 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sat September 18 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun September 19 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tue September 21 2021 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Fri September 24 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat September 25 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Mon September 27 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tue September 28 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

The announcement comes after it was revealed that the singer is gearing up to release a new collab with Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena 100, Cyrus said that the team-up is “perfectly a blend of the both of us” and added: “I’m super proud of it.”

Lipa also recently teamed up with DaBaby on a new remix of ‘Levitating’.