‘Dua Lipa’ has revealed the artwork and release date for her upcoming album, ‘Future Nostalgia.’

The musician confirmed that the new album will arrive on April 3 and features artwork shot by Hugo Comte.

It comes after Dua Lipa also confirmed that another new single, ‘Physical’ would arrive tomorrow (January 31). The pop star confirmed the new release in a post on her Twitter page last week, in which she wrote “PHYSICAL – JAN 31ST!!!!!”

The tweet also included the single’s artwork, which shows Lipa with her body contorted in an outfit of clashing prints and her half blonde, half brown hair tied up on top of her head.

‘Physical’ will be the third track to be taken from her upcoming album following the release of the title track and ‘Don’t Start Now’. In a statement released last year, Lipa described the album as “fresh and futuristic”.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

“…I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.” Advertisement Lipa is set to take the album on the road this spring, with the UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour kicking off in May. Dua Lipa will play: May 2020

26 – London, The O2

27 – London, The O2 June 2020

1 – Manchester, Arena

4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

18 – Dublin, 3Arena

19 – Dublin, 3Arena