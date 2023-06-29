Dua Lipa reveals why she missed Elton John’s Glastonbury set

Dua Lipa revealed why she missed out on performing with Elton John at his Glastonbury headlining set this year.

Fans of both Lipa and Sir Elton were speculating that she would be one of his special guests on stage due to their Number one hit ‘Cold Heart’. Though the ‘Rocketman’ singer did host a star-studded lineup during his performance, Lipa was not one of them. To the fans’ disappointment, Sir Elton still played the track with Lipa’s voice as backing vocals.

In an Instagram story post, Lipa shared that she was hosting a dinner with her friends and family during the Glastonbury set. The caption of the post read “Cooking for my friends and fam.” She later showed her support for the songwriter by posting a video of him performing ‘Cold Heart’ on stage.

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer told the crowd that Lipa “sadly” wasn’t there and asked the packed crowd to perform her part as he played the piano.

Sir Elton’s two-hour performance saw the likes of The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, Rina Sawayama, Stephan Sanchez and Jacob Lusk from Gabriels join the pop icon on stage.

“I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits … it makes me feel so happy. Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you’ve shown me,” he told the crowd.

He continued: “It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You’re in my head and my heart and my soul. You’ve been amazing. You’ve been an incredible crowd tonight.

In a five-star review of the headlining set, NME shared: “Sir Elton left everything on the field. It was a Glasto set for the ages from a true all-time great. We’ll never see his kind again. So long, Rocketman – and thank you.”