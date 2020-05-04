Dua Lipa says ‘Future Nostalgia’ wouldn’t have been made without “step back” from social media

Dua Lipa has said her second album would have never been made if she hadn’t quit social media.

Speaking to Adwoah Aboah’s Gurl’s Talk podcast, the singer revealed that ‘Future Nostalgia‘ wouldn’t have seen the light of day if she “hadn’t taken a step back” from online platforms such as Twitter and Facebook while recording it.

The record was released in March of this year to widespread acclaim, with NME heralding it as “powerful pop perfection from a singer unafraid to speak her mind.”

Lipa also said releasing the record during the coronavirus lockdown had showed her the importance of slowing down and taking stock of day-to-day life.

“It’s weird to have had such a clear plan and it all goes out [of] the window, but [then] realise that it’s all OK and that maybe we need to slow down a bit, take a bit [of time], have some patience with ourselves,” she added.

This comes after Lipa opened up on the effects of cyber-bullying, calling on social media bosses to monitor their platforms “a little closer.”

Lipa, who no longer runs her Twitter account for the sake of her own mental health, recently told NME: “I know if there’s any abusive content or blah blah blah, they take it down. But I don’t think they see certain things or types of cyber bullying as seriously as they are. Those things need to be monitored a little closer.”

Lipa is no longer active on her own Twitter account, but still uses her own Instagram account.

“I feel like on Instagram, I post as if I’m on a blog and I can just separate myself from it whereas, on Twitter, after I tweet I try and check all the comments,” she said.

“That was obviously getting quite unhealthy ’cause I would just get really upset about [the response].”

She also recently revealed her plans to start her next album whilst in self-isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues.