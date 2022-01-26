Dua Lipa says her third album “has its own unique sound” compared to ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has confirmed that she’s hard at work on her forthcoming third album, teasing that fans will be in for a surprise when they hear the pop singer’s new material.

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing,” she told The Wall Street Journal earlier this week. Though she conceded that LP3 was “still in baby form” and that she was “in no rush” to unveil the material, Lipa asserted that the record was “starting to take shape”, and she has “a lot of it recorded”.

She continued: “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia’.”

Lipa teased that her sonic progression between records would be significant, pointing out that her new music could potentially alienate fans that gravitated to her for the sound of ‘Future Nostalgia’. “In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear,” she said in closing.

The news comes ahead of a stacked year for Lipa, as the artist gears up to embark on a sprawling world tour in support of ‘Future Nostalgia’. She’s got headline runs in the US, the UK and Europe (for which she recently announced her support acts), and Australia and New Zealand lined up, as well as appearances at festivals like Sziget, Roskilde and Primavera Sound.

‘Future Nostalgia’ landed back in March of 2020. In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to”, noting that: “All the way through this album, the pop star is in the driving seat, both behind the scenes and in the situations she describes in the lyrics”.

Since the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’ – as well as its expanded and remixed editions – Dua Lipa has collaborated with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Elton John and the late Pop Smoke, released the track ‘Can They Hear Us?’ as part of the soundtrack for Gully, and launched the self-curated Service95 hub and podcast.

She’s set to make her acting debut in the forthcoming spy thriller Argylle, starring alongside the likes of Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and John Cena. She’ll also provide original music for the title track and score.