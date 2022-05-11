Dua Lipa says her third album is “about understanding what I want”

Dua Lipa has shared more details about her upcoming third album, saying the record is “about understanding what I want”.

The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.

In March, she then revealed that the album was “50 per cent done” and is “starting to take shape”.

Advertisement

Reiterating that the album is half-way finished in a new interview with Vogue, Lipa also discussed more of the inspirations and ideas behind her third album.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she said.

“It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” she added of the third album. “It’s about understanding what I want.”

In a January interview with The Wall Street Journal, Lipa said that LP3 was “still in baby form” and that she was “in no rush” to unveil the material, but that she has “a lot of it recorded”.

She continued: “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia’.”

Advertisement

Lipa also teased that her sonic progression between records would be significant, and that fans might have to wait a while for the follow-up to ‘Future Nostalgia’. “In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear – but I’m in no rush to release a new album,” she added.

After recent headline runs in the US and the UK and Europe, Lipa will play gigs in Australia and New Zealand later this year, as well as appearances at festivals like Lollapalooza, Sziget, Roskilde and Primavera Sound.

Reviewing the UK tour opener in Manchester last month, NME wrote: “‘Future Nostalgia’ cemented the fact that she had the most enviable arsenal of club-pop around; tonight’s tour proved she also has the sheer star power to take things to an even greater stratosphere.”