Dua Lipa says her new album is “coming soon”

It "feels like a dancercise class," apparently

Dua Lipa has revealed that her hyped second album is “coming soon”.

Speaking to the BBC on the red carpet at the Nordoff Robins’ Silver Clef Awards, she said: “It’s been a long time coming so I’m super-happy. I’m nervous. It feels like it’s happening all over again.”

The singer, whose self-titled debut record came out in 2017, has been in the studio with Nile Rodgers (an experience that she described as having her “on the brink of tears”), as well as Tove Lo and others.

“I’m very much more in touch with who I am,” she says of her new outlook going into album two. “Now I have a very clear idea of what I’m doing and what I want to say. Things I’m not afraid of.”

She goes on to describe the new record as “an ongoing conversation with my fans and my listeners”.

“With the music, it’s also about ensuring they have a safe space,” she continued, “a place where they can come and listen to the music and hang out. That’s what’s really important to me.”

Never one to slack off, Dua is also reportedly recording the video for her upcoming James Bond theme song this summer, and was spotted out and about at last weekend’s Glastonbury. She made an appearance to dance with Mark Ronson to their song ‘Electricity’ at his Club Heartbreak night at the festival.