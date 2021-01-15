Dua Lipa says she doesn’t have an alter ego: “It’s hard for me to make stories up”

Dua Lipa has discussed alter egos in a new interview, stating that she doesn’t possess one when she performs.

The singer said that unlike artists such as Beyoncé, Eminem and David Bowie, she doesn’t slip into another personality when on stage.

“I don’t have two personas, an alter ego for who goes onstage,” Lipa told Rolling Stone. “I’ve never had that issue, figuring out, ‘I’m going to be this character today, or this is who I’m going to play, or this is the role I want to take on.’ It’s hard for me to make stories up.”

In the same interview, she also responded to the backlash she faced last year for being filmed at a strip club after the Grammys.

Lipa and other artists who were present at the Los Angeles venue, including Lizzo and Lil Nas X, were criticised for “exploiting women” and being “anti-feminist”.

After footage of Lipa throwing money over women and putting notes in dancers’ underwear was posted online, the hashtag #dualipaisoverparty trended on Twitter.

“I just feel like, if you’re a feminist, you have to also support women in all fields of work,” she said.

“We have to support sex workers, we have to believe that that [work] is their choice and their right. It seems quite hypocritical, I think, people picking and choosing as to how they want to support women and when it suits them. That’s another form of misogyny, which really derives from the male gaze.”

Meanwhile, Lipa recently featured on a remix of Kylie Minogue’s song ‘Real Groove’.

The reworked track originally appeared in Lipa’s Studio 2054 livestream concert and features added instrumentation and a slightly more upbeat tempo, as well as vocals from the London singer.