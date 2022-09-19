Dua Lipa says she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third album

Dua Lipa has admitted that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming new album than ever before.

The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.

In March, she then revealed that the album was “50 per cent done” and is “starting to take shape”.

Now, she has spoken further of the new record, telling Vogue Australia: “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought.”

Asked what liberation means to her, she added: “Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in. To really have a voice.”

Her comments echo similar remarks she made to Vogue, earlier this year.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she said at the time.

“It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” she added of the third album. “It’s about understanding what I want.”

Earlier this month, lawyers for the singer asked for a copyright infringement lawsuit surrounding the track ‘Levitating’ to be dismissed.

It came after songwriting duo L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer alleged that Lipa “duplicated” the “signature” opening melody for her 2020 single from their 1979 song ‘Wiggle And A Giggle All Night’ and 1980 song ‘Don Diablo’.

The plantiff’s complaint argued that Lipa had previously said she “deliberately emulated prior eras” to create a “retro” sound. The pair’s attorneys wrote: “In seeking nostalgic inspiration, defendants copied plaintiffs’ creation without attribution.”