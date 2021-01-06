Dua Lipa says she struggled with anxiety while running her own social media

Dua Lipa has revealed how she handed control of her social media accounts to her management after becoming anxious about what people would say about her online.

The singer, who has garnered over 58 million followers on Instagram and 6.9 million on Twitter, said she handed the accounts to her team when running them became too overwhelming for her anxiety levels.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “I would get anxiety. And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.”

It comes after the singer previously admitted in 2019 that she was using social media in “bite-sized” chunks for the sake of her sanity.

Speaking at the Attitude Awards last month, the singer also addressed the need for greater mental health support during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She said in an emotional speech: “Those first few weeks when Covid really took hold were so confusing and it was such a difficult decision to put out music during a pandemic but I decided I would as I hoped this record [‘Future Nostalgia‘] would make people happy and provide some light in a dark time.

“2020 has been a year of devastation and loss and one of learning,” she continued. “A lot of my LBGTQ friends have talked to me about what a vulnerable time this was for them and how they relied on the support of their friends to get them through which was particularly important if they don’t feel like didn’t have the support at home.

“For so many Covid has separated them from the support…The mental health implications don’t bear thinking about. For many the loss of hanging out with their friends and their second families and losing their safe spaces, it will have been catastrophic but we are learning to navigate the Covid crisis.”

Dua Lipa was also recently lauded for her success in 2020 by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), who hailed her for continuing the “extraordinary global influence of British music” across the globe– with their study finding that one in every 10 songs streamed globally is by a British artist.

