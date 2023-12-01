Dua Lipa shares “clubby” extended version of ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has shared a “clubby” extended version of her recent single ‘Houdini’ – you can listen to it below.

The pop artist released the original song last month as the first preview of her forthcoming, yet-to-be-announced third album. Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker served as a co-writer and co-producer on the track.

Today (December 1) sees the arrival of an almost-six-minute edit of ‘Houdini’, which contains a new verse.

Advertisement

“When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record,” the singer explained in a press release.

“The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level. We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait! Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

Tune in here:

Lipa had previously teased the dancefloor-ready ‘Houdini’ edit during an interview with Rolling Stone. “We have this dream of making an extended club mix that we wanna have,” she told the outlet. “So we’re working on that.”

Elsewhere, Lipa explained that the rest of her new album is “quite different” to ‘Houdini’. She added that the tracks featured on the ‘Future Nostalgia’ follow-up “do have a very psychedelic throughline overall”, however.

Advertisement

Lipa continued: “‘Houdini’ has so much electronic variety, but at the same time it has a lot of interesting instrumentation and feels very organic as well. That’s something I really wanted to convey on the album.”

Meanwhile, Lipa was recently reported to be one of the headliners at Glastonbury 2024 alongside Madonna and Coldplay. Emily Eavis, the festival’s co-organiser, subsequently said: “The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.”