Dua Lipa shares “deep dive” video about making of ‘Radical Optimism’

Dua Lipa has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing the making of her new album, ‘Radical Optimism’. Watch below.

The pop star is due to release her “psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop”-inspired third studio record on May 3 (pre-order/pre-save here). She has already previewed the project with two singles: ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season’.

Now, Lipa has invited her fans to “take a deep dive” into her creative process in a new clip on Instagram. The singer captioned the post “chapter one”, suggesting there are further instalments on the way.

“It’s the beauty of the chaos and trying to stay calm through it. Listening over and over and feeling like, ‘How do I want to tell this story?’,” Lipa says over footage of her in the recording studio.

Next, we see Lipa shooting the ‘Training Season’ cover artwork as she explains: “I always go for the most upbeat ones to introduce people to the record. I can just keep on dancing and keep people dancing.”

Lipa goes on to say that she “rewrote so many of those parts” for the album as clips of her making ‘Houdini’ play. She explains that working with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Caroline Ailin “over such a long period of time made it feel like a band”.

The star added: “We’re trying to create a world in a different way, and sonically it was about experimenting. Thematically, it was always about resilience.”

Lipa recently revealed which song gave her the “eureka moment” when making the upcoming ‘Radical Optimism’.

Last month, it was confirmed that Lipa will headline Glastonbury 2024 alongside Coldplay and SZA. She is reportedly set to capture her visit to Worthy Farm for a new documentary film.

Dua Lipa has also announced a one-off concert at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London for this autumn, as well as a run of European shows for this summer.