Dua Lipa shares new ‘Levitating’ remix featuring DaBaby

Dua Lipa has shared a new remix of her hit ‘Levitating’ featuring rapper DaBaby. “Left fight, right foot, levitating / Popstars, Dua Lipa with DaBaby,” the latter raps on his verse.

The new version is the second official remix of ‘Levitating’. The first, featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, dropped back in August as part of the Blessed Madonna-produced ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ remix album.

An accompanying music video is set to drop later today (October 2). Yesterday, a video on Dua Lipa’s Instagram showed a snippet of the video, capturing the duo performing in a futuristic spaceship.

Lipa accompanied the video with a caption reading “GET READY 4 BLAST OFF” and announcing DaBaby’s involvement. See that below:

The original version of ‘Levitating’ appeared on Lipa’s second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’ back in March of this year. In a five-star review, NME called the record “powerful pop perfection from a star unafraid to speak her mind”.

“When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

Meanwhile, DaBaby released latest album ‘Blame It On Baby’ earlier this year.

The rapper also recently appeared on a remix of Saweetie‘s single ‘Tap In’ alongside Post Malone and Jack Harlow, and hit out at Donald Trump’s re-election campaign last month.