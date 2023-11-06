Dua Lipa shares snippet of new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has shared a snippet of her new single ‘Houdini’.

Earlier today (November 6), the pop star confirmed that she will be celebrating the release of the song on Thursday (November 9) by holding three special “surprise launch events” across the globe later this month.

Although specific details on the events remain sparse, including what they will comprise or the exact location, Lipa did confirm that they will kick off this week with an event in London on Thursday.

Advertisement

From there, the next will take place in Los Angeles next Tuesday (November 14), before concluding with a third and final stop in Tokyo the following Monday (November 20).

Ahead of the release, the singer has shared 12 seconds of the uplifting pop single, which you can listen to below.

Leaked credits on X/Twitter also appear to confirm that Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker produced the single. Previous reports suggested that he would feature on the album.

Imagem que circula na internet, mostra Kevin Parker como produtor de “Houdini”, principal single do novo álbum de Dua Lipa que será lançado dia 09 de novembro! pic.twitter.com/9vsaFlEw92 — Tame Impala Brasil (@tameimpalabrl) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

Last month, the pop star began teasing new music, following her wiping her Instagram clear and changing her profile picture. She then teased the title of her track on October 31 and took to Instagram the following day to confirm the title of the new song – you can pre-order it here.

According to a 2022 interview with the artist, the forthcoming album she will release is set to be “a complete turn”.

Earlier this summer, Barbie collaborator Mark Ronson also hinted at the new direction of Lipa’s album, confirming that he had “heard some of it and it’s incredible”.

She last released her full-length album ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2020, and in a five-star review, NME wrote: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon its release.

“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the singer had acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.

Meanwhile, reports emerged over the weekend that she is set to headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival alongside Madonna and Coldplay.

Emily Eavis has since responded saying the reports are “untrue”.