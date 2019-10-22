Dua Lipa shares snippet of new track ‘Don’t Start Now’ – listen

It's happening

Dua Lipa has shared the first taste of music from her upcoming second album – check out the post below.

The ‘New Rules’ pop star signalled her “new era” at the beginning of the month by posting an image of herself sporting a new blonde look. “Thank you for your patience. See you soon,” she told fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut.

Now, the singer has offered a glimpse at her next chapter by sharing a snippet of a disco-laced upcoming single.

The song, which appears to be called ‘Don’t Start Now’, is set against a video of Lipa dancing on a chair in front of a simple grey backdrop. “Miss me?” she captioned the post from earlier this evening (October 22).

Lipa has also updated her official social media channels to include the track’s artwork and has deleted all of her previous posts. Further information on the upcoming album and single has not yet been shared.

This first taste of LP2 comes after Lipa revealed that the project would have a “disco influence“ and be “more mature” compared to her first studio effort. The star also confirmed that she had spent time in the studio with disco icon Nile Rodgers.

“My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that,” she explained.

“It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn’t risky with the next record. ​I don’t think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new.”

Dua Lipa has previously cited the likes of Prince, OutKast, “old Gwen Stefani” and No Doubt as inspiration for her upcoming new album.