Dua Lipa shares update on release of new album – reportedly featuring Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

Dua Lipa has shared a further update on the release of her third album, which reportedly features Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker.

The singer’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been teased for a few years. In March last year, she told Elton John that the record was “50 per cent done”, before walking the statement back in December. “When I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said.

Now, in a new interview with New York Times Magazine, it’s been revealed that the album will be released in 2024.

Advertisement

Alongside this news, the profile appears to suggest that Parker has worked on the album. When discussing the collaboration, the writer of the piece says it’s “a rumour [Lipa] all but confirms by denying.”

Lipa said of the album this year: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Last month, Mark Ronson revealed that he has heard some of Dua Lipa‘s new album, saying: “I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible.”

He also referenced the music video for her Barbie soundtrack song ‘Dance The Night’, hinting that the smashing of a disco ball in that video is symbolic of Lipa’s next record: “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”