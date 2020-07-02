Dua Lipa has spoken out again about female equality and the difficult personal experiences she has experienced as a woman.

The singer penned the track ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ from her recent album ‘Future Nostalgia’ which details just what it’s like being a girl and having to “avoid confrontation from men” and “avoid sexual harassment”.

She previously said: “It’s about the growing pains of what it’s like to be a girl. For me, that was walking home from school and putting keys through my knuckles … So much of the human experience for women revolves around men; how they make us feel, whether that is good or bad … Girls have to go through so much.”

Now, she has opened up further in the August issue of ELLE UK and pointed to female equality in the workplace.

“I often will speak up about female equality, especially in the workplace, but this song is talking about the personal experiences and growing pains of what it’s like to be a woman,” she said.

“We’ve all tried to avoid confrontation, or worn something we didn’t really want to wear in order to protect ourselves. We’ve all been like, ‘Oh, I can’t bear the idea of wearing this short dress and then hopping on public transport to get to the party.'”

Lipa also recently stated that she wants to work with more female producers in the future, saying that all-male studio environments can be “intimidating” for younger artists.

“Hopefully in the future I would be able to work with more of them,” she added. “I just, in all honesty, don’t know very many. And I really wish I did, because I would really take the time to sit down and hone in a sound with women.”

The singer previously worked with female producers on her debut album, including Emily Warren and Caroline Ailin, who co-wrote ‘New Rules’, and Sarah Hudson, who co-wrote ‘Genesis’, and cited their collaboration as a positive experience.