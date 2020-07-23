Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Charli XCX lead 2020 Mercury Prize nominations

The nominations for the 2020 Mercury Prize have been revealed – with the likes of Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Charli XCX leading the acts vying for the prestigious £25,000 prize.

Lipa has been nominated for her acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, while Charli XCX will compete with ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ – her fourth album which was recorded entirely during lockdown at her Los Angeles home studio.

Stormzy’s nomination for ‘Heavy Is The Head’, his second album, also marks his first ever Mercury Prize nod.

Other nominations for the award – which is considered to be the most coveted prize in British and Irish music – include the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Porridge Radio and Sports Team. You can check out the nominations in full below.

MERCURY PRIZE 2020 NOMINEES

Anna Meredith – ‘FIBS’

Charli XCX – ‘how i’m feeling now’

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’

Kano – ‘Hoodies All Summer’

Lanterns on the Lake – ‘Spook the Herd’

Laura Marling – ‘Song for Our Daughter’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘KIWANUKA’

Moses Boyd – ‘Dark Matter’

Porridge Radio – ‘Every Bad’

Sports Team – ‘Deep Down Happy’

Stormzy – ‘Heavy is the Head’

All nominees will judged by a panel including the likes of Annie Mac, Annie Calvi and Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, although a live ceremony is unlikely to take place due to coronavirus.

The judges said: “In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate. The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.”

Last year’s ceremony saw Dave emerging triumphant with Psychodrama, beating competition from the likes of IDLES, Slowthai and Little Simz.