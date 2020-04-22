Dua Lipa talks INXS writing credit on ‘Break My Heart’: “It brought nostalgia to the forefront”

Dua Lipa has revealed how she didn’t realise that ‘Break My Heart’ bore similarities to INXS‘ ‘Need You Tonight’ until the track was complete.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer gave a credit to the Aussie group’s Andrew Farriss and the late Michael Hutchence for the track, but admitted the likenesses between the melody of the two tracks wasn’t an intentional move.

Speaking to Billboard’s Pop Shop podcast, she said: “When we were in the studio, we didn’t quite connect the dots. We were just like, ‘Oh yeah, this is great!’ We were on such a high and we were just working on it, and then I listened back, and I was like ‘Hold on, guys…’

“The guys at INXS, the people that are looking after the publishing, were very nice and they really liked the song, so we gave them a publishing credit, a writing credit on the track, because it was only fair, and it just brought nostalgia even more to the forefront, you know? It confirmed that part for us.”

She added: “It was a funny moment when we were like, ‘Eureka!’ And then, ‘Oh, wait a second…’ … I’m not trying to get sued, is kind of the moral of the story.”

As for the tracks that ended up featuring on the album, Dua admitted to using those she could envisage performing at her “dream” gig at Glastonbury.

She said: “If I could imagine it at a festival – like Glastonbury is always my little dream bubble that comes up – I’m like, ‘If I can perform this song at Glastonbury then it should go on the record’.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Lipa will join the likes of Coldplay and Yungblud for a massive charity cover of Foo Fighters’ Time Like These.

On what is being billed as “the biggest ever Live Lounge”, the BBC Radio 1 event will see a group of artists gathering in their homes to cover of the Foo’s classic. All proceeds from the single will be split between Comic Relief and Children In Need.

Artists taking part in the cover are Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bastille, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Youngblud, Anne-Marie, Mabel, Royal Blood, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Zara Larsson and more.