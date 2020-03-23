Dua Lipa has moved forward the release of her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ to this Friday (March 27).

The project was initially scheduled to come out on April 3, but the singer revealed news of the early release during an emotional Instagram Live session this afternoon (March 23).

Speaking through tears, she suggested that the global chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic played a part in the change.

She said: “What I wanted to talk about is my album and every time I talk about my album, I get quite emotional and I feel like I have been welling up a little bit, just a lot over the past couple of weeks just because of the uncertainty over everything.

“I have been conflicted about putting music out whether it is the right thing to do because people are suffering.”

She paused and cried: “I really didn’t want to do this.”

“I hope [the album] brings you some happiness,” she said, “and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.”

Earlier this week, Dua confirmed that her next single from the album will be called ‘Break My Heart’. The song was due to arrive on Friday, but has now been pushed forwards to Wednesday (March 25).

Dua also opened up about how her new song ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ raises the issue of sexual harassment head-on.

“Here’s what u missed on my instalive,” she posted on her Instagram page. “#BreakMyHeart + video is now coming THIS WEDNESDAY 25th March + #FutureNostalgia THE ALBUM IS COMING THIS FRIDAY 27th of March.

She also revealed that her upcoming UK and European arena tour has been postponed in wake of the continued coronavirus crisis. “New UK and Europe tour dates announced tomorrow 10AM GMT + rest of world dates coming ASAP,” she added.

The new set of news comes after Lipa joined BROCKHAMPTON recently for a remix of their single ‘Sugar’. and shared an accompanying workout video for ‘Physical’.

Meanwhile, Lipa has implored fans to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak by posting bullet points of her lyrics from recent single ‘Don’t Start Now’.