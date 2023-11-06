Dua Lipa teases ‘Houdini’ “surprise launch event” in London: “Keep your eyes peeled”

Dua Lipa has teased a special “surprise launch event” in London to celebrate the release of her new single ‘Houdini’.

The announcement comes after the pop star teased new music in recent weeks – later confirmed to be the forthcoming new single.

Set to arrive on Thursday (November 9), the singer has now confirmed that she will be celebrating the release of the song by holding three special “surprise launch events” across the globe later this month.

Although specific details on the events remain sparse, including what they will comprise or the exact location, Lipa did confirm that they will kick off this week with an event in London on Thursday.

From there, the next will take place in Los Angeles next Tuesday (November 14), before concluding with a third and final stop in Tokyo the following Monday (November 20).

“I’m putting on three surprise launch events for ‘Houdini’ in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo,” she wrote on her X/Twitter page, announcing the news. “The first one’s going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday!!!”

She continued, adding: “I’m going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled.”

As of yet, it remains uncertain how many fans will be able to attend the events, however, further details – including how to get tickets – are set to be announced in the coming days.

Elsewhere in the post, Dua Lipa also shared the poster for the event, a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and a snippet of what appears to be a music video. She also included a screenshot of a tweet sent by a user with the handle @CaucasianJames from last year, which read: “Being in a dua lipa photo dump could change my career.”

Last month, the pop star began teasing new music, following her wiping her Instagram clear and changing her profile picture. She then teased the title of her track on October 31, then took to Instagram the following day to confirm the title of the new song – you can pre-order it here.

According to a 2022 interview with the artist, the forthcoming album she will release is set to be “a complete turn” for her discography.

“The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait,” she said.

Earlier this summer, Barbie collaborator Mark Ronson also hinted at the new direction of Lipa’s album, confirming that he had “heard some of it and it’s incredible”.

Lipa last released her full-length album ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2020, and in a five-star review, NME wrote: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon its release.

“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

In other Dua Lipa news, earlier this month it was reported that the singer had acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.