Dua Lipa teases new song made for the ‘Barbie’ movie

Dua Lipa has teased a new song made for the upcoming Barbie movie – check out the clip below.

The pop star took to social media earlier today (May 22) to preview the release, and shared a brief snippet of the upcoming single.

The short video showed Lipa recreating one of the moments from the Barbie trailer, taking off her heels and blowing a kiss directly into the camera. In the background of the footage a preview of her new disco-influenced track plays. It includes the lyrics: “Just come along for the ride”.

The visuals close with a black screen, showing Lipa’s name in the Barbie font, and revealing that the title of the track is ‘Dance The Night’. It also confirms that the track will be released this Friday (May 26).

“This Barbie has a new song coming this week,” the singer wrote in the caption – a nod towards the recent promotional launch for the film, which showed various cast members with a description of what career their version of Barbie has.

It was announced that Lipa would be taking part in the new Greta Gerwig-directed film last month.

The news came as part of the aforementioned promotion for the film, where over 20 actors were revealed as being part of the cast, with each one receiving their own poster. The ‘Levitating’ artist also confirmed her role in the upcoming project on social media, sharing a photo of her playing a mermaid-Barbie in the film.

Other actors confirmed with the series of posters included Helen Mirren, who plays the narrator, Will Ferrell, who plays the Mattel CEO, and Michael Cera, who has taken on the role of a character named Allan.

The film is set for release in cinemas on July 21 and stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, as well as Ryan Gosling as the character of Ken.

Last weekend (May 20), Alice Glass also teased a reworking of Aqua’s iconic 1997 single ‘Barbie Girl’ in celebration of the movie.

The track appears to be a collaboration with Adore, while a pre-save link reveals that the ‘Barbie Girl’ cover will be released July 21, the same day Barbie is released.