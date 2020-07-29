Dua Lipa teases possible ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-sides release

Dua Lipa has teased a prospective B-sides release of her latest studio album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, in a reply to a fan on Instagram.

On her latest post thanking fans for her 2 billion global album streams, a fan commented in upper case: “WE NEED FUTURE NOSTALGIA SIDE B”.

Advertisement

Lipa promptly replied with: “don’t worry I got that n then some coming your way. Hold tight i’ve got enough to hold you all the way through till 2022”.

See the original post in full below:

No details about the prospective B-side collection have been officially announced from Lipa’s camp.

In May, the singer spoke to Andy Cohen about the potential release of a deluxe edition of ‘Future Nostalgia’, in addition to an upcoming collaboration with Normani and Miley Cyrus.

“Well, the one with Miley that we did together… we actually ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different,” Lipa said.

Advertisement

“We’re hoping to do that, and then the one with Normani, you might hear…soon.”

Recently, Lipa dropped the release date of a reworking of her single ‘Levitating’ by The Blessed Madonna (fka The Black Madonna), featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. The track is slated for release on August 14.