Dua Lipa thinks people don’t want pop stars to be “political” or “smart”

Dua Lipa has said that she thinks people don’t want pop stars to “be political” or to “be smart”.

The pop singer is preparing to release her third album later this year, and in a new interview, she has opened up about what she feels the expectations are for people who do what she does.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, she said: “I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own.”

“I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart. Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do.”

In the same interview, Lipa addressed the jokes that have been made about her being constantly on holiday. “I think people are quick to forget I was on tour up until the end of December. I felt like I missed out on so much time with my family and friends. It shows how short our attention span is, which is why music comes out so much faster,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lipa also said the past behaviour of some bands from the Britpop era, including Blur and Oasis, was “obnoxious”.

“Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Britpop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.”

In other news, Lipa recently shared that her upcoming “psychedelic-pop-infused” album was inspired by the likes of Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

Lipa has also recently called for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged for world leaders to “take a stand”.

She is also on the 2024 Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song for ‘Dance The Night’ in Barbie, and she is set to perform at the 2024 Grammys alongside Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.