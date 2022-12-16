Dua Lipa to host live podcast recording at Hay Festival 2023

Dua Lipa will host a live recording of her podcast, ‘At Your Service’, at next year’s Hay Festival.

‘At Your Service’, which has just wrapped up its second season, sees Lipa interviewing big names from the world of entertainment. The second season has featured guests such as Charli XCX, Trevor Noah and Greta Gerwig.

Now, the famed Welsh literary festival has announced that Lipa’s live podcast recording will be one of 30 early bird events at next year’s event. “I have wanted to explore the bookshops of Hay and experience the literary atmosphere of the Hay Festival for such a long time,” Lipa said per a press release. “So I’m thrilled that I will be there next year to share stories on stage and off with some of my favourite authors, and to soak up the inspiration alongside my fellow book lovers. I can’t wait to see you there!”

The festival will take place, as ever, in the town of Hay-on-Wye in Wales from May 25 – June 4, 2023.

Recently, the singer also provided an update on the progress of her third album. “It’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive,” she said in an interview with Variety. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

Lipa continued: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”