Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Haim and more announced for Roskilde 2022

Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator and Haim are among the leading names on the line-up for Roskilde 2022.

The Danish festival is aiming to return next year for the first time since 2019, with their 2020 and 2021 editions both cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roskilde 2022 is set to go ahead from June 25 to July 2 next year, with the festival confirming the first names on their bill today (October 12).

Joining Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator and Haim as headliners is St. Vincent, while Roskilde will also welcome the likes of Arlo Parks, Fontaines D.C., IDLES, Kelly Lee Owens and Poppy at their 2022 event.

“We feel a huge longing from all artists,” Roskilde said in a statement today. “They want to be out on the stages playing to live audiences again.

“At the same time, we are doing our utmost to deliver three years of development in one festival. Expect our festival number 50 to be a very special return to a new era. We all need that!”

5000 tickets which were returned after Roskilde 2021 was cancelled will go on sale on Thursday (October 14), with more information available here.

Dua Lipa recently announced tour dates in the US, Australia and New Zealand in support of her 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Haim, who have postponed their UK and Ireland tour dates to next summer, are among the numerous big-name artists who will support Red Hot Chili Peppers next year on their stadium tour.