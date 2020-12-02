Dua Lipa has called for support for people who are having problems with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star, who made the comments during her acceptance speech last night (November 30) for the Music Award at the 2020 Attitude Awards, pressed on the importance of reaching out to those in need.

In particular, Dua highlighted the impact the pandemic has had on the LGBTQIA+ community, adding that some charities and organisations are “reporting an increase in suicides”.

She said in an emotional speech: “Those first few weeks when Covid really took hold were so confusing and it was such a difficult decision to put out music during a pandemic but I decided I would as I hoped this record [‘Future Nostalgia‘] would make people happy and provide some light in a dark time.”

.@DUALIPA gets emotional as she pays tribute to young LGBTQ people struggling with their mental health while accepting the Attitude Music Award 🌈💔 Watch the #AttitudeAwards: https://t.co/6FcyQCcUQ1 pic.twitter.com/IHsT7E8cFd — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) December 1, 2020

“2020 has been a year of devastation and loss and one of learning,” she continued. “A lot of my LBGTQ friends have talked to me about what a vulnerable time this was for them and how they relied on the support of their friends to get them through which was particularly important if they don’t feel like didn’t have the support at home.

“For so many Covid has separated them from the support…The mental health implications don’t bear thinking about. For many the loss of hanging out with their friends and their second families and losing their safe spaces, it will have been catastrophic but we are learning to navigate the Covid crisis.”

She continued: “Many organisations have reported that since the pandemic began the number of LGBTQ people contacting them has doubled.

“Tragically some are reporting an increase in suicides so I am urging all of us, if there is someone you think is vulnerable, someone you think could do with a hug, even if it’s virtual please don’t wait for them to reach out to you.”

In other news, the singer’s recent ‘Studio 2054’ virtual performance has broken online livestream records with over five million views.

The online gig garnered five million not-yet-final views, including over 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and 263,264 tickets sold across the regular ticketing platforms.

