Dua Lipa wants to appear in ‘American Horror Story’: “I just love the story behind it”

Season 10 is expected to arrive in 2020

Tom Skinner
Dua Lipa. CREDIT: Getty

Dua Lipa has expressed her desire to appear in an upcoming season of American Horror Story.

The pop star, who recently released her second album ‘Future Nostalgia‘, was taking part in iHeartRadio‘s ‘Ask Anything Chat’ segment when she said she had “always been a fan” of the hit TV show.

“I’d really like to be on American Horror Story because I’ve always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season,” she explained.

“I just love the story behind it and I’ve always been a fan.”

Dua Lipa. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The likes of Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, and Adam Levine are among the artists to have made guest appearances of AHS in the past. Nicks played a witch in season three, following the Maroon 5 frontman’s role in season two. Gaga also appeared in the franchise, winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of The Countess on American Horror Story: Hotel.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Macaulay Culkin has been cast in American Horror Story‘s upcoming tenth season. The new series is expected to arrive this year.

In other news, Dua Lipa recently joined members of her band for a special live performance shot during self-isolation.

