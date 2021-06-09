Dua Lipa was the UK’s most-played artist of 2020

Dua Lipa has been named as the UK’s most-played artist of 2020.

The singer released her acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ in March 2020, while an accompanying remix album with The Blessed Madonna followed in August.

The music licensing company PPL have revealed their ‘Most Played Charts’ for 2020 this morning (June 9), with Lipa ranking first in their list of the most-played artists in the UK.

The data was compiled by the PPL from “exclusive music usage and airplay data from radio stations and television channels”, as well as “public performance locations, showcasing the music that soundtracks our lives”.

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande rounded out the top three of the UK’s most-played artists of 2020, while the likes of Little Mix, Coldplay and The Weeknd also made the top 10.

“Thank you so much to everyone that listened to and loved my music during 2020,” Lipa said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud that I was the most-played artist on radio, TV and all across the UK.

“I so wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to bring some happiness during such a difficult time. Thanks to everyone who supported it and also to PPL, who do important work in making sure artists and musicians are paid when their music is played.”

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ has also been named by the PPL as the UK’s most-played track of 2020, with Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ and Kygo and the late Whitney Houston‘s ‘Higher Love’ occupying the second and third positions respectively.

Last month Joe Kentish, the new president of Warner Records UK, hinted that Dua Lipa is “already thinking” about her third album.