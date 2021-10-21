Dua Lipa’s team to pick the UK’s entry for Eurovision 2022

Dua Lipa‘s management team are set to help select the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The move comes after the UK finished last in this year’s contest, with James Newman failing to score a single point with his song ‘Embers’.

Plans are already afoot for next year’s Eurovision, which is set to take place in Turin, Italy on May 14, 2022.

TaP Music, the global music publishing and management company behind the likes of Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey and Ellie Goulding, will collaborate with the BBC to choose a song and act to represent the UK at Eurovision next year.

“In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 Contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent,” Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, said in a statement.

TaP Music’s Ben Mawson added: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.”

Dua Lipa told The Sun that “I’m a proud Brit whilst also being a proud Kosovan. I’m happy to lend my manager to the cause. I’ll be cheering them on!”

